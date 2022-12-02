A home for the holiday special

A Home for the Holidays. What a wonderful thought. For us it might mean we’re staying home; or we’re going back home for the holidays to be with family. But to the animals in the shelter, it takes on a very literal meaning. They are wishing for a home for the holidays. As in they don’t have a home right now. Isn’t that sad? When you look at your pets sleeping in their comfy beds, going for nice long walks, or playing in their own backyards, it’s hard to imagine how hard it can be for a shelter dog that is living in a kennel day in, and day out waiting for a new family to notice her and give her a chance.

We’re doing what we can to help the animals in our care have their dreams come true. Starting with an adoption special for the month of December where you can “Name Your Own Adoption Fee.” Our fee of just $100 for a dog or cat is modest considering the cost of the vaccines, worming, spays/neuter, microchip, flea treatment and other medical care we put into the animals. And that’s not including the rising cost of employees to clean, feed, medicate and care for each animal! Older animals all have blood panels done so we can know if they are healthy or have any special needs. Many require dentals, grooming and/or other extra services to come up to the level we consider necessary to be presented to the public for adoption. If you are a pet parent, you know how expensive veterinary care has become lately.

So besides getting a new bundle of love and a companion for years to come, you are getting a great deal. And during December it is getting even better – all reasonable offers will be considered! We’re not handing out animals for free, and we still screen applicants, but if $100 is a bit out of your reach, now you can afford a new pet and can feel good that you are taking home a dog or cat in need of a home. It’s a definite win-win!

The only real criterion for this deal is that you must be adopting the pet for yourself, not as a gift for someone else (parents, of course, can adopt pets for their children since we all know who the real caretakers will be!). Check out the animals available for adoption on our website, rpanimalshelter.org and on Facebook, facebook.com/rpanimalshelter/ We also like to share our animals being adopted on Facebook and Instagram so everyone can cheer the good news. Keep an eye on our sites for new animals as they become available – the perfect pet for you might be the next one posted! You may also submit an application (available on our website) listing what you are looking for so we can reach out to you when an animal matching that description becomes available.

Hurry and do it now so that you can take advantage of this generous adoption special and come in ready to “Name Your Own Adoption Fee”! Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all our animals were in their new homes to celebrate the new year?

Upcoming Events:

No More Lost Pets – free microchips and pet ID tags for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati City. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one! The shelter is open Wed 1-6:30, Thurs.-Fri.-Sat. 1-5:30 and Sun. 1-4:30.

Fix-it Clinics – Free spay and neuters for cats; and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 lbs.) for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.