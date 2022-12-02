AAmanda Owen distraught after ‘faithful colleague’ dies in her

Amanda Owen, 48, has had a tough time lately, after it was announced just last week that Our Yorkshire Farm was to be cancelled by Channel 5. Yet the newly single shepherdess felt fresh grief today, sharing with her 530,000 followers that a very special beloved companion had died.

Grief-stricken Amanda described her feelings as “the other kind of mourning”, experiencing deep distress on another level after discovering sheepdog Kate had died peacefully in her sleep.

“You go to get your faithful workmate, companion, colleague & friend from her kennel, only to find that she has passed away in her sleep,” she wrote mournfully, adding: “Kate…. that’ll do.”

She shared a montage of memorable photos of herself and Kate, prompting some of her huge fanbase to rush to the comments section in sympathy.

Ben Fogle shared a virtual tear via an emoji, telling a distraught Amanda: “I’m so sorry.”

