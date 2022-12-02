Aboubakar high fives ref after being sent off for Brazil

Aboubakar headed past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson in the second minute of stoppage time. The 30-year-old wheeled away and removed his jersey in celebration.

Cameroon’s players mobbed their star player as they celebrated what would soon become a historic victory. But Aboubakar had already been booked in the game.

Removing an item of clothing during a game is a mandatory booking. So referee Ismail Elfath was waiting for the Al-Hilal attacker with his yellow and red cards already in his hands.

Aboubakar offered Elfath a knowing smile and offered to shake his hand in acknowledgement of breaching the laws of the game. Elfath extended his hand to high five with Aboubakar before giving the Cameroon captain a friendly slap on the head.

