Aboubakar high fives ref after being sent off for Brazil

Aboubakar headed past Brazil goalkeeper Ederson in the second minute of stoppage time. The 30-year-old wheeled away and removed his jersey in celebration.
Cameroon’s players mobbed their star player as they celebrated what would soon become a historic victory. But Aboubakar had already been booked in the game.
Removing an item of clothing during a game is a mandatory booking. So referee Ismail Elfath was waiting for the Al-Hilal attacker with his yellow and red cards already in his hands.
Aboubakar offered Elfath a knowing smile and offered to shake his hand in acknowledgement of breaching the laws of the game. Elfath extended his hand to high five with Aboubakar before giving the Cameroon captain a friendly slap on the head.
The official then showed Aboubakar a second yellow card, meaning Cameroon were down to 10 men for the final seven minutes of added time. Amusingly, Aboubakar’s shirt remained off as he trudged off the pitch.
He smiled and stared at the sky as he made his way to the side of the pitch. Aboubakar shook hands with Cameroon’s coaching staff before heading to the dressing room.
Despite their incredible triumph, Cameroon were knocked out of the tournament having picked up just four points. They drew with Serbia and were beaten by Switzerland prior to their victory over Brazil.
Before the tournament, former Porto man Aboubakar made headlines for directing a bemusing dig at Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah. He claimed that he is just as good as the Egyptian but does not get the opportunity to show his qualities at a big club.
