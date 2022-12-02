Aerosmith’s John Douglas premiering artwork in Las Vegas

Artwork will be presented through Jan 1st

John Douglas — who is currently drumming for Aerosmith during their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency — has teamed with Animazing Gallery for a limited engagement presentation of The Art of John Douglas. The exhibit kicks off December 9th and runs through January 1st with an opening Reception with the Artist on December 9th from 6-9 pm that’s free and open to the public.

All artwork is on exhibition and available for acquisition at Animazing Gallery in the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Resort Suite #2748, Las Vegas, Nevada. Animazing Gallery is one of the renowned art galleries in North America.

Douglas’ art can be seen globally both in public installation and sits in the private collections of the icons of rock and roll throughout the world. The works are often signed by the musicians as well. Douglas’ life, journey and story are one that is fascinating amongst rock stars and collectors alike. A drummer and artist for his entire life, Douglas merged his passions for drumming and art, ultimately becoming the premier drum customizer for international superstars including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bon Jovi, Mana, Van Halen, ZZ Top, Pantera, Iron Maiden and Aerosmith.

John (or JD as he’s known in rock world) has been chosen to be the installation Artist at Allegiant Stadium to paint the Beatles as they played Las Vegas in 1964, as well as portraits of Raiders players Charles Woodson #24 and Cliff Branch #21 to commemorate their upcoming induction into the NFL Hall Of Fame in December.

Not only is Douglas’ artwork of rock and roll icons some of the most famous and highly collected among celebrities and art enthusiasts around the world, but Douglas has toured the globe with multi-platinum musicians including ZZ Top, Slash, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi. From playing Fenway Park this summer to 2020’s Grammy’s and MusicCares with Aerosmith, JD is honored to be with Aerosmith in their Las Vegas residency. Along the way, he has created one-of-a-kind masterpieces of rock and roll icons including Joe Perry, Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl, Bono and The Rolling Stones. These original works of art — several signed by both Douglas and the rock star subject — are ..in a word…extraordinary.

“Way back in 2001 I painted what is widely considered Joe [Perry]’s most famous and iconic guitar, known as the ‘Billie’ guitar,” Douglas shares. “It features a portrait of his wife Billie painted on the front and back. It has been photographed and featured on the cover of just about every music publication . I thought it would be cool for me to paint a portrait of Joe playing that guitar …for myself. You know….a portrait of Joe playing the ‘Billie’ guitar painted by the guy that painted the ‘Billie’ guitar. So, in my spare time I did just that. When I finished it, I contacted Joe’s guitar tech and asked him if he could get Joe to sign it for me. He said ‘we are up at Joe’s house now recording his next solo album. Send it up here and I’ll have Joe sign it for you.’ So, I did that. Apparently, Joe took one look at the painting and said, ‘that’s my album cover!’ The Hard Rock Cafe now owns the original.”

Drumming with Aerosmith at the Grammy’s and performing at the prestigious MusicCares where Aerosmith was honored as the Person of the Year, John Douglas has been getting ready to kick off his North American Art Tour and what better place than Las Vegas.