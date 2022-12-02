Aldi is restocking its ‘brilliant’ £3.49 Olaplex dupes – when to

Aldi’s grown its Specialbuys range and shoppers love how affordable its beauty section is. To the delight of shoppers, Aldi has announced that its most-loved haircare range is coming back online and in-stores for Christmas.

Earlier in July, Aldi launched its Bonded haircare range and it quickly sold out in less than a week with shoppers begging for restocks on its website.

A dupe of the popular Olaplex brand but for a whopping 88 percent cheaper than the original, the range helps to hydrate, nourish and repair hair.

Now, shoppers will be thrilled to hear that the popular range is coming back online and in-stores just in time for Christmas.

Shoppers will be able to buy the pre-wash hair treatment, shampoo and conditioner online from Sunday December 4, 2022.