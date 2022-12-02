Amsterdam could put limits on selling cannabis

Cannabis was decriminalised in Amsterdam in the 1970s, and while it’s not entirely legalised, it’s tolerated by the Government.

In coffee shops, customers can buy and consume cannabis and the city is home to around 200 certified shops.

Amsterdam’s Red Light District is world famous for its sex workers that advertise from the brothel windows.

If the new rules pass, the Red Light District would have to operate under reduced hours and some brothels may be forced to move further out of the city centre.