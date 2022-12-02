Anritsu Machine Learning Optimizes 5G UE mmWave 3D EIS Scan Test

Anritsu Company introduced new “EIS-CDF Optimization using Machine Learning” MX800010A-026 software option for the “Radio Communication Test Station” MT8000A, which uses machine learning to optimize 5G mmWave 3D EIS Scan (EIS-CDF) test times.

Development Background

The rollout of fast connection 5G mmWave (FR2) services is gathering pace in advanced economies, such as N. America and Japan. Consequently, R&D and conformance tests of mmWave UE are expected to become active markets in the future.

The 3GPP standard specifies tests of mmWave UE antenna properties in 3D in an Over-the-Air (OTA) test environment. 3D testing needs to take a long test time due to a large number of measurement points.

This long test time is greatly shortened by using machine learning, which is expected to optimize the test efficiency for mmWave UE to become commonplace.

Product Features

The MX800010A-026 software option supports 3D EIS Scan tests using Anritsu’s CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A by automatically learning the UE antenna properties to facilitate test efficiency. Multiple repetitions of the 3D EIS Scan with the same UE optimize the test efficiency.

The machine learning optimized the test times of two mmWave UE models by about 35% to 60%* from subsequent learning repetitions.



*This is just an example, but the same result is not guaranteed for all UE.

Product Outline

The all-in-one MT8000A platform supports RF, protocol, and application operation tests as well as beam verification and evaluation of beam characteristics. In addition to having a function for simulating both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) base-station operation required for developing 5G chipsets and UE, the MT8000A supports all 5G FR1 (600 MHz, 2.5 GHz, 3.5 GHz, 4.5 GHz, and 6 GHz unlicensed) and FR2 (24 GHz, 28 GHz, 39 GHz, and 43 GHz) frequency bands.

The CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A uses the 3GPP-compliant Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) method to implement 5G NR OTA tests in a small space. It can be used for mmWave development and conformance tests of 5G NR chipsets and UE.

