Apple CEO torched for dodging questions about China protests:

Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking heat after refusing to answer questions from a FOX Business reporter on the protests in China.

“Shame on him,” former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom said Friday, calling out Apple for making “billions of dollars off of slave labor from China every year”

On “Fox & Friends First,” the outspoken critic of China’s abuses and corporations who do business in the country responded to Apple’s stance on the protests.

“It is just so sad to me when these CEOs are picking money and business over their morals, values and principles,” Kanter Freedom told Carley Shimkus and Todd Piro.

While on Capitol Hill for a meeting with House GOP lawmakers, Cook was pressed by FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn on the nature of Apple’s business in China.

“Mr. Cook, do you support the Chinese people’s right to protest?” Vaughn asked with no response from Cook.

“Do you have any reaction to the factory workers that were beaten and detained for protesting COVID lockdowns? Do you regret restricting AirDrop access that protesters used to evade surveillance from the Chinese government? Do you think it’s problematic to do business with the Communist Chinese Party when they suppress human rights?” she followed up.

Cook did not respond to any questions.

Cook was pressed on the company’s App Store rules as well as changes in the AirDrop feature for Chinese devices which “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade argued could “eliminate the footprint of communication.”

“You can’t do business in China without doing the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party,” “Fox & Friends” host Pete Hegseth said Friday. ” So he’s willing to tinker with the idea of taking conservative apps off in our country. But when it comes to the dictators in China, they say jump; he says how high?”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., joined “Hannity” Thursday night to recap his meeting with Tim Cook.

“I felt was a productive conversation, but I’m still very nervous about the impact and influence China has in so many areas of our economy and in our culture.”

With Republicans sealing control of the House, key leaders have vowed to further investigate China’s creeping influence in America among other probes including Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Regardless of future findings, Kanter Freedom has expressed his support for people protesting regimes in both Iran and China.

“Whenever some of my teammates are criticizing America, I really want to take you to these dictatorships. I say, listen, while you can sit in America on the other side of the world, this is what people are going through,” Kanter Freedom said. “People are sick of these brutal dictatorships because people want their freedom.”

“The last few weeks is unbelievable. You see these unshakable regimes are now being shaken to their core.”