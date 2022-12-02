Army Collaborates With Microsoft on Enabling Cloud Computing at

Microsoft and a U.S. Army corps have partnered to implement cloud native capabilities at the tactical edge and help ensure warfighters are provided with information needed in their decision making efforts, a Department of Defense distribution service reported Thursday.

The XVIII Airborne Corps, in collaboration with Microsoft, launched the Dragon Cloud initiative that is aimed at enabling analysis and management of data in support of tactical operations.

The military employed Microsoft Azure Edge, which works as a cloud storage gateway and allows for data transfers to Azure cloud while retaining local access to files.

Through the collaboration, the Army showcased its ability to meet emerging requirements through rapid delivery of cloud computing capability, as well as to enhance data collection and analytics using an artificial intelligence workload.