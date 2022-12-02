The BTS boyband is well and truly the most loved and admired K-pop entertainment squad in the world right now. All thanks to the good work that they have put collectively as a unit in all these years, they have got the success that they always deserved. Well, one individual who’s always been at the forefront of things when it comes to helping the band become what it is today is none other than BTS member V. Be it for his good looks or charm, V is someone who’s always been a hot favourite of the ARMY all over the globe and we are super proud of all his achievements.

Innumerable girls all over the globe crush on V and that’s why, it’s only natural to be curious about the fact as to whether V is dating someone or in a relationship with someone or not. Well, the real matter is that we don’t have any information as of now whether he’s actually contemplating a new relationship or not. Only the artiste or the agency can confirm the same.

