Assassin’s Creed Mirage Reportedly Releasing in August 2023

While only broadly stamped with a 2023 release, a new report states Assassin’s Creed Mirage is eagle eying an August launch. However, it is possible that it won’t stick to that reported release window.
That’s because the game has already been delayed internally twice, according to Insider Gaming. Apparently Ubisoft planned for the back-to-basics title to come out earlier next year. No specifics were noted for the holdups, though Assassin’s Creed Mirage is slated for last-gen hardware. Limitations on those platforms could possibly cause headaches for development. But that is speculation at this point.