Aztec kicking extraordinaire Jack Browning ‘honored’ to be

Browning was extremely impressive this year for the Aztecs. He handled all three kicking duties, punting, place kicking and kickoffs.

SAN DIEGO — For the fifth time in the last eight seasons, an Aztec has won the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year. The latest winner is senior Jack Browning. Browning was extremely impressive this year for the Aztecs, and he handled all three kicking duties, punting, place kicking, and he was responsible for kickoffs as well. Browning was thankful for the honor but gave credit to his coaches.

“I want to thank Coach Hoke and Coach Deakin, they helped me get into a position to succeed and I wouldn’t be here without them, I appreciate them.”

When looking at the numbers, there is a reason the senior won the award. Browning converted 17 of 21 field goal attempts with some of them coming in crucial moments that lifted the Aztecs to victory.

Browning ranks third in Aztecs single season history punting average. Also, when you stack him up with the rest of the country, he has the best punt grade at 87.2 according to Pro Football Focus.

“Being able to do all three kicking duties definitely can be stressful but, I’m a competitive person so anyway I could help and continue to help my team I’m going to do it. I want to put us in the best position to win.”

WATCH RELATED: Touring Snapdragon Stadium with Aztecs Athletic Director JD Wicker

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android