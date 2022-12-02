Bath City’s Alex Fletcher returns home after emergency brain

Bath City striker Alex Fletcher has announced that he’s now returned home following emergency brain surgery. Fletcher suffered a serious head injury during Bath City’s match with Dulwich Hamlet last month and was taken to intensive care.

His statement read: “I am over the moon to tell you that I have now been discharged from hospital and I am back at home with my fiance Ellie to continue my rehabilitation following my brain surgery just over three weeks ago.

“Whilst I know that it may take some time to get back out on to the pitch, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all once again for your incredible care, love and support.

“It would not have been possible for me to get to this stage without you all.”