Beatles mania to take over Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — It’s been 52 years since John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr — a group known as the Beatles — broke up.

But their music has stood the test of time. It is so iconic and has so much staying power that it will be celebrated at the four-day International Beatles on the Beach Festival from Dec. 15-18.

The headliners are Mickey Dolenz of Monkeys fame and there are tribute bands from around the world.

“We do have Beatle bands flying in from around the world the Brazilian Beatles and Japanese Beatles, the Finnish Beatles, the Israeli Beatles, the Venezuelan Beatles,” said the event’s organizer Daniel Hartwell.

There are events all round the City of Delray Beach like free Beatles movies at the library, drink and food specials at bars and restaurants, and Beatles jam out sessions.

“It really is multigenerational, and I really feel that in 200 years from now, we’ll be listening to Beethoven and the Beatles,” Hartwell said.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Beatle.

“We got so many people dressing up as Sergeant Peppers, as walking yellow submarines, one gentleman who made a Yellow Submarine bicycle,” said Hartwell.

