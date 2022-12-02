Berserk 1997 still not streaming or available on Netflix for many

Berserk is one of the most iconic names in the manga industry. The Guts and Griffith story has been captivating many fans for more than two decades.

The Berserk manga has also had some anime adaptations. Many fans consider the 1997 Berserk anime to be its best adaptation, surpassing other more modern animations.

Netflix, one of the most popular streaming services, recently licensed Berserk 1997 (among other anime) to enhance its content catalog. Many fans have been patiently waiting for the availability on the platform.

However, although the announced date has arrived, multiple reports reveal that the expected Berserk 1997 is still not available for many on Netflix.

Berserk 1997 still not streaming or available on Netflix

Netflix caught the attention of many by confirming the agreement for the transmission of Berserk 1997. Sadly, US subscribers are reporting that the anime is not yet available in the content catalog.

December 1 was the officially set date for the anime’s arrival on Netflix. However, for some unknown reason, subscribers in the US market still can’t enjoy Berserk 1997.

Where is berserk 1997? Berserk 1997 was supposed to come out on netflix today but it is nowhere to be found… am i the only one who cant see it on there??

It’s December 1st where’s the Netflix??? Am I the only one who noticed that berserk isn’t on Netflix anymore and the 1997 hasn’t been added ?????

The United States is not the only region affected by the problem. Netflix’s users in the UK are reporting that the anime is also not available to them yet.

Nope, just checked. Another L for UK streaming let’s go

Nope. Just checked and it’s not there. Must be almost everywhere else in the world.

Meanwhile, in regions like Portugal (and others) Netflix subscribers can already enjoy Berserk 1997.

No official word, but there is a workaround

There is still no official word on this situation from the Netflix team. In the meantime, subscribers can bypass geo-restrictions and watch the show on Netflix using a VPN:

So like where y’all seeing Berserk at?? Imma just watching it on YouTube again if I have to get nord vpn to just watch it on Netflix…

We will update this story as events unfold.