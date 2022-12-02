Best Christmas events and shows in UK to book or gift for 2022

’Tis the season to be jolly and after a long long year, it’s finally Christmas. The UK is celebrating it in full swing with Brits decorating their homes with trees and wreaths.

This year’s Christmas is the perfect season to spend time with your loved ones and bask in the season’s activities. After a troubling few years with restrictions in place, it’s now the season to enjoy all your favourite wintry hobbies.

Christmas instantly brings to mind Winter Wonderland, shopping at Christmas markets, going to see the lights at Kew Gardens, ice skating, mulled wine and more. Whether you want to celebrate with your little ones or enjoy a private date night, there’s a host of fun things to do in the days leading up to the big holiday.

Spending quality time with one another is also a great gift and there are plenty of festive events happening across the UK. Here, we’ve put together a guide for the best Christmas events and activities you’ll want to enjoy this year.