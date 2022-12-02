Categories
Best Modern Warfare 2 Loadouts For Ranked & CDL Moshpit |


For the CDL Moshpit and Ranked Mode in Modern Warfare 2, players are forced to use competitive settings. As far as loadouts are concerned, this significantly limits the number of weapons and pieces of equipment we can choose to use. Here are the best weapon builds for competitive play, as well as our suggested loadouts for the competitive game modes: Hardpoint, Search, and Control.

MW2 Ranked Loadouts
These are the best competitive loadouts in MW2 for Ranked and the CDL Mosphit. | © EarlyGame

In the CDL Moshpit and Ranked playlists, players use the exact same competitive settings that pros use in the CDL. In competitive Call of Duty basically all weapons besides ARs and SMGs are banned, as are most of the grenades and perks. The idea is to get rid of anything that could be broken and offer free kills, which is a ton of stuff in CoD.

You can find the best competitive-compliant attachment setups for the current meta weapons below, one for the M4, and one for the Vaznev-9K. We’ve also provided our suggestion for grenades and perks for each of the competitive modes: Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

Note: Although the Kastov-74u and the Fennec 45 are both solid weapons, and they can be equipped in Ranked and the CDL Moshpit, this is simply because the devs are slightly behind. The pros have already GA’d both of these weapons, and so in a matter of weeks or even days they will no longer be available to select in the Ranked or CDL Moshpit playlists. For this reason we haven’t bothered making loadouts for these weapons, we think it’s worth for everyone to get used to the actual pro meta now: the M4 and the Vaznev.

How To Make Custom Classes For Ranked & CDL Moshpit

When you load into a game of Ranked or CDL Moshpit none of your normal classes will be available, instead you will see your competitive custom class slots. These are completely separate from your ordinary custom classes. Here’s how to access and edit your competitive custom classes:

  1. Create a private lobby.
  2. Choose a CDL game mode.
  3. Tab across to “Weapons”, and you will now see a fresh new list of custom classes.
  4. These are your competitive classes, you can edit and save them in the private lobby.
  5. Load into a CDL Moshpit or Ranked mode, and you will be able to choose one of your competitive classes.

It’s annoying that this is the only way to edit them, but with all the bugs in MW2 and Warzone 2, it’s to be expected.

We advise making the follow classes out of your ten slots, as a baseline:

  • Hardpoint AR
  • Hardpoint SMG
  • SnD AR Att.
  • SnD AR Def.
  • SnD SMG Att.
  • SnD SMG Def.
  • Control AR Att.
  • Control AR Def.
  • Control SMG Att.
  • Control SMG Def.

Although, if you’re strictly an SMG or an AR player, and you know you won’t pick the other option, then you obviously don’t need to make classes for the other weapon. We’ll go into the perks and equipment choices for each of these classes further down, but the actual attachment setup for the AR and the SMG won’t change between mode.

The Best Ranked / Competitive AR Setup: M4

M4 Comp
This game massively favors ARs, so we advise the M4 for 80% of players. | © Activision / EarlyGame
Slot

Attachment

 Attachment Tuning
Muzzle FTAC Castle Comp Recoil Stabilization (+0.60 oz) / Gun Kick Control (+0.25 in)

Barrel

 Hightower 20″ Barrel Recoil Steadiness (+0.40 lb) / Damage Range (+0.30 in)
Stock

Demo Precision Elite Factory

 Aim Down Sight Speed (-2.80 oz) / Aiming Idle Stability (+1.80 in)
Rear Grip

XTEN Grip

Recoil Steadiness (+0.70 oz) / Aiming Idle Stability (+0.30 in)
Underbarrel TV Wrecker Grip Hip Recoil Control (+0.60 oz) / Aim Down Sight Speed (-0.30 in)

This is spec’d for low-recoil and great range, but if it’s too slow for you then consider changing the stock for the Tempus. And if you really don’t like the iron sights on the M4, drop the Muzzle Break for a 1x.

The Best Ranked / Competitive SMG Setup: Vaznev-9K

Vaznev Comp
It can be very hard to play the SMG competitively in MW2, but this Vaznev loadout will give you a fighting chance. | © Activision / EarlyGame
Slot

Attachment

 Attachment Tuning
Muzzle Bruen Pendulum Recoil Stabilization (+0.60 oz) / Gun Kick Control (+0.25 in)
Stock

Otrezat Stock

 Aim Down Side Speed (-2.70 oz) / Aim Walking Speed (-1.25 in)
Rear Grip

True-Tac Grip

Aim Down Side Speed (-0.65 oz) / Sprint To Fire Speed (-0.35 in)
Underbarrel TV Wrecker Grip Hip Recoil Control (+0.65 oz) / Hip Fire Accuracy (+0.30 in)

A lot of folks don’t like the default Kastov iron sights. If that’s you, then don’t worry too much about putting a 1x like the Slimline pro on the weapon, the slower handling speeds are negligible.

The Best Ranked / Competitive Sidearm Setup: X12

X12 Comp
We’ve got a very solid pistol this year: the X12. | © Activision / EarlyGame
Slot

Attachment

 Attachment Tuning
Barrel XRK LUC-9 Aim Walking Speed (-0.35 lb) / Damage Range (+0.30 in)

Rear Grip

 Cronen Lima-6 Aim Down Sight Speed (-0.65 oz) / Sprint To Fire Speed (-0.30 in)
Trigger Action

XRK Lighting Fire

 Aim Down Sight Speed (-0.12 oz) / Sprint To Fire Speed (-0.07 in)

If you don’t want to rely on your trigger finger in panic situations, you could always take the X13, which is full-auto.

Perks & Grenades For Each Mode (Attack & Defense)

Now that you have your AR, SMG and sidearm built, you can get every class ready for each mode. We suggest having separate classes for attack and defense in both Control and Search. Here’s our loadout suggestions for each mode:

Mode
Lethal Tactical

Base Perks

 Bonus Perks Field Upgrade
Hardpoint Drill Charge Flash Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad Focus Trophy System
Search and Destroy Attack Frag Grenade Smoke Double Time, Bomb Squad Focus Dead Silence
Search and Destroy Defence Frag Grenade Flash Double Time, Bomb Squad Focus Dead Silence
Control Attack Semtex Flash Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad Focus Trophy System
Control Defence Semtex Flash Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad Focus Dead Silence

You’ll notice there are no Ultimate perks, but these are banned in competitive.

And there you have it, our current recommendation for Ranked and CDL Moshpit loadouts. If you’ve been waiting for competitive play to pick up the new CoD, you can buy MW2 here.

If you do get MW2, here’s our favorite weapons for pubs:

