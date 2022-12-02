Best & Worst Movies (November 2022)

Once again, November marks the start of the release of aspiring award contenders while American thanksgiving is another venue to release blockbusters hoping to take advantage of the longer weekend at the box office. However, this was not necessarily the case this past November. Disrupting the season was the release of the latest MCU film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which has of course majorly banked at the box office so far and looks to continue well into next month, or at least until Avatar: The Way of Water finally comes to theatres. Unsurprisingly, the film has essentially taken the wind out of the sails of the other big November releases which more so a systematic issue for another day. That being said, check out our picks for the top 3 best and worst movies of November 2022.

The best reviewed movies for the month of November are:

3 – She Said

2 – The Harbinger

1 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Strange World

2 – Disenchanted

1 – The People We Hate at the Wedding

For updates, don’t forget to follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like us on Facebook.