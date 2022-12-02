Biden, Macron reaffirm their partnership, support for Ukraine at

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of the nations’ alliance amid uncertainty in Europe over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — even as France groused about some key elements of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

The two leaders spoke to reporters in a joint press conference at the White House after meeting for more than two hours. Macron is visiting the U.S. as a guest of Biden for the first state dinner of his presidency. Ukraine was top of mind for the leaders, who each worried about Russia’s bombing of civilian infrastructure as winter approaches.

“I think it’s absolutely critical, what Emmanuel said: We must support the Ukrainian people,” Biden said. “The idea that Putin is ever going to defeat Ukraine is beyond comprehension.”

Macron said he was grateful to have the United States as a reliable ally once again, stating “we’ve been resisting for a couple of years and now we’ve been able to engage with you.” He said he was thankful to have the U.S. as a partner in backing Ukraine.

“Having the U.S. strongly support the Ukrainians at this time is very important not just for the Ukrainians, but for the Europeans, who we are. This is why we do thank you for the solidarity, for the stability of our world today,” Macron said. “Because if we consider that we can abandon the country and abandon the full respect of its principles, it means there is no possible stability in this world.”

Despite the stated strong friendship between the two leaders, Macron ahead of the bilateral meeting had expressed frustration over how Biden’s signature legislative achievement, the Inflation Reduction Act, would affect Europe’s economy.

Macron criticized the law at a luncheon on Wednesday and in a speech at the French Embassy. European leaders, Macron said, worry the vast tax incentives would drive companies from Europe to the U.S. to create climate-friendly technology such as electric vehicles.