Bigg Boss 16 : Ankit Gupta exposed in front of Priyanka; Is this

MUMBAI :Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved couples of television and they are considered as an iconic couple.

These days the two are locked in the Bigg Boss house and both are playing completely opposite games.

Ankit is a very silent player and doesn’t get into much matter on the other hand, Priyanka is very vocal and she keeps a point if view in every matter.

On the show we have seen them fight and then don’t speak but then later on they even patch up with each other.

Now in the new promo of the show one can see how the two will have a massive fight.

In the video one can see how the housemates would play a game given by Bigg Boss where they would have to guess which housemate has told bad about them.

The first thing would come for Priyanka where someone told how she only plays the game and full time in her head only the game is there.

When she comes to know that Ankit has said it she gets shocked and doesn’t know how to react.

Post the task the two will have a massive fight where Priyanka would tell Ankit how dare he put allegations on her about just playing the game and not thinking about the relationship.

She tells him that he very well.knows that she doesn’t play the game and all with him and in spite of that he tells bad things about her behind the back.

Priyanka warns Ankit to be away from her and tells that she doesn’t know where this relationship would go.

It will be interesting to see how Ankit and Priyanka mend their differences.

What do you think would be the future of this relationship?

