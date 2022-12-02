Bolton 1-1 Bristol Rovers: Dion Charles earns late point for

Categories
Substitute Dion Charles scored a dramatic late equaliser to earn Bolton a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at home to Bristol Rovers.

The visitors led from the second minute until deep into stoppage time after teenage loan star Josh Coburn struck early.

The strapping 19-year-old, dubbed the Teesside Haaland since his loan switch from Middlesbrough to the West Country, converted Anthony Evans’ pass to give Gas a perfect start.

But with Wanderers facing a first defeat against their rivals in 33 years, Charles, a second-half replacement for injured Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, curled in a deserved equaliser.

Coburn’s fifth Gas goal was a perfect response to the club’s home FA Cup exit to Boreham Wood.

Bolton then dominated possession and created chances, with Charles wasting a one-on-one with goalkeeper James Belshaw late on, before atoning with his even later equaliser.

Rovers boss Joey Barton, who made his Premier League debut for Manchester City at Bolton’s ground in 2003, collected a booking for dissent and he didn’t look best pleased by his team’s failure to hold on to three points, even though they have lost just once in 10 league outings.



