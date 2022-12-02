Boston residents reportedly unhappy over William and Kate’s visit

Some of the Boston residents are reportedly unhappy over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to the city, a news report has stated. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston to attend the Earthshot awards ceremony.

This visit marks the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first trip to the US since 2014.

Some of the residents are upset over the inconvenience caused during the royal tour, a report by Harper Bazaar has claimed.

The report stated that some in Somerville, Massachusetts, welcomed the royals with open arms as the pair will bring some positive attention to Greentown Labs, an incubator for start-ups aiming to tackle the climate crisis with tech-fueled innovation.

However, others are annoyed about the inconveniences the Wales’s visit will cause for the city, with traffic being cited as a major issue.

While many residents are elated about the royal couple visiting the city, some have raised concerns about the disturbance in their daily chores and how will it be affected during the tour.