Brian May announces first book signing since pandemic ‘I’m

Alongside his work with Queen and animal rights campaigning, Brian May is a big supporter of Stereoscopy, a form of Victorian 3-D photography. And following the launch of his new book Stereoscopy Is Good For You: Life in 3-D at Proud Galleries in London last month, the 75-year-old is now ready to host a special signing there next week. The venue houses his new exhibition, including previously unseen personal photos of Freddie Mercury, which are on display for the next five months.

A statement on the announcement noted: “ Please be mindful that Brian has limited time and will only be signing copies of Stereoscopy Is Good For You that have been purchased at the gallery. £10 from each book sale will be donated to a charitable cause – The Save Me Trust – an animal welfare organisation that proactively protects wild animals.”

Fans can pre-order their copy for collection at the signing at proudgallaries.com – to find out more about the book and exhibition click here.