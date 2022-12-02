Call of Duty League confirmed to be streaming exclusively on

With the Call of Duty League opening weekend set to begin tomorrow, it has been revealed that viewers will no longer be able to watch on YouTube and will instead have to stream the matches solely on Twitch.

The 2023 Call of Duty League season is almost here, with the 12 best teams in Call of Duty set to battle it out in the Major 1 qualifiers ahead of the LAN launch event in Raleigh, North Carolina.

And while many believed the event would be streaming on YouTube – as it had done the year prior – it has just been announced that the CDL 2023 season will be available to watch on Twitch and the Call of Duty website. The lack of mention of YouTube indicates that the platform will no longer be a streaming location for the CDL season.

Call of Duty League 2023 season streaming on Twitch and not YouTube

This news has seemingly come out of nowhere. However, many were speculating about the potential change given that the CDL’s contract with YouTube was ending in January 2023. The CDL confirmed the change via Twitter. They have also uploaded a blog post with all the additional details of when and where to watch.

However, the CDL or Twitch are yet to comment further on the move and what type of deal has been made between the two organizations moving forward.

With this opening weekend kicking off the Modern Warfare II CDL season, much excitement has been made about the build up. This event serves as the first competitive setting for teams. As well as giving players an opportunity to kickstart their campaign for the CoD World Championship next year.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest information in regards to Twitch’s Call of Duty League exclusivity for the Major 1 qualifiers and future CDL streams. Dexerto will be covering the CDL Major 1 qualifiers as they happen. Our full news and updated coverage able to be accessed here.