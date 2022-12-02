Categories
Gaming

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes


The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes.

The update also improved an issue that was causing the game’s performance to drop while placing your cursor over locked Operators. The last patch to both games decreased the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamped many of the game’s menus from the top-down to make them easier to navigate.

