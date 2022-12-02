Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 PC Update: Fixes

The PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 received a patch this week. According to developer Beenox, the patch fixes an issue that was causing multiple crashes.
We’ve just released an update:
– Fixed an issue causing multiple crashes on PC
– Fixed an issue that resulted in the game dropping FPS for a moment when mousing over a locked Operator
— BeenoxCODPC (@BeenoxCODPC) December 1, 2022
The update also improved an issue that was causing the game’s performance to drop while placing your cursor over locked Operators. The last patch to both games decreased the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamped many of the game’s menus from the top-down to make them easier to navigate.