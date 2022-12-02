Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Killed by Knife Propelled

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 clip shows a hilarious accidental death as the player gets hit by a knife propelled by an exploding mine.

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player gets killed by a knife propelled by an exploding remote mine. The multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 came out on October 28, while its single-player campaign was available from a week before to users who preordered the game. This allowed players to finish the story and earn in-game rewards like bonus XP before delving into multiplayer.





Since its release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have figured out unusual ways of killing their opponents. Some are caused by glitches in the game, as one clip shows a Modern Warfare 2 player killing a juggernaut with just melee attacks, while others depend upon pure luck. One Modern Warfare 2 player got killed in an unconventional manner as a result of two pieces of equipment combined together.

A Reddit user named Tallerthanyou12 has shared a clip in which they suddenly die in a match of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. After getting killed, Tallerthanyou12 decided to look at the kill cam to figure out the exact sequence of events. It shows the enemy player encountering a proximity mine in Modern Warfare 2, and throwing a knife to make it explode. The knife gets propelled due to the explosion and hits Tallerthanyou12 in the face.

The other player probably had no idea things would turn out this way, as it looks like they simply wanted to trigger the mine. One user calls it the greatest accidental trick shot in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and claims that it would be hard for anyone else to top this clip. While many users remark on the knife throw, some players believe that Tallerthanyou12 deserved it for camping in Modern Warfare 2.

Another noteworthy knife throw in Modern Warfare 2 features one user killing a camper from across the map. However, in this case, the player seems to know what they are doing, as they share instructions on how to perform the feat.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in its first season, which launched on November 16 alongside the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 adds two fan-favorite maps as Shipment and Shoot House make a return. Shoot House is now available to players while Shipment is set to launch later on during the season. Both maps have undergone visual changes, with Shipment set on an actual cargo ship this time round.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

