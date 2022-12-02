Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s CDL Moshpit Playlist Finally

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s CDL Moshpit playlist is finally here after an extended. Call of Duty is known for its incredibly fast-paced multiplayer that is just one big dopamine rush. It has made a name for itself on its tried and true modes like team deathmatch, domination, search and destroy, all while combining it with innovative gameplay mechanics like killstreaks and perks. It has made the series a way to have some mindless, yet satisfying and rewarding fun that continues to bring people in every single year for countless multiplayer matches. However, there are some people who don’t like to play casually and like to be challenged to an extreme degree.

That’s where Ranked Play enters the conversation and while that mode is still a month or so away from releasing, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has released the CDL Moshpit playlist. This mode will allow players to practice for the imminent arrival of Ranked Play by using the rules of Call of Duty League. This means it’s competitive 4v4 matches with Hardpoint, Control, and Search and Destroy and yes, friendly fire is enabled. These rules also often impact the weapons that can be used, attachments, and so on. It’s not overly restrictive, so there’s a good chance your kits will largely be ok, but you may have to make some adjustments in order to play this mode. Either way, it’s good practice for when Ranked Play does finally arrive in the coming months. CDL Moshpit is available now and can be found on the multiplayer menu.

CDL Moshpit is now live! Please take note that CDL Moshpit and CDL Private Matches share loadouts. We recommend that players create their preferred loadouts in a CDL Private Match lobby before matchmaking to navigate restrictions easily. pic.twitter.com/P3wxI9bTBf — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 1, 2022

Interestingly enough, Treyarch is developing the completive side of Modern Warfare 2. The developer is known for its work on the Black Ops franchise, but has contributed to other games. The studio famously did the zombies portion of Call of Duty: Vanguard after the game had various development issues. It’s unclear what this means for Treyarch’s next game, but it’s rumored to still be a couple of years away.

What do you think of Modern Warfare 2‘s CDL playlist? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.