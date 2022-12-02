Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M16 Class – Gameranx

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons you can take to Al Mazrah. One of these weapons is the M16 and with the best attachment combination, you can create a viable class to take to your next match.

The M16 is a classic weapon that has featured across numerous Call of Duty titles. Even though it received a buff in Season 1, the burst-fire gun isn’t the most powerful assault rifle available. However, if you’re a fan of the iconic weapon, you can still try out its strongest set of attachments.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- M16 class

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 14″ Carbine Shroud

14″ Carbine Shroud Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

The first attachment you’ll want to use on your M16 is the Harbinger D20 suppressor to silence your shots so your opponents can’t detect them. Additionally, this attachment boosts your bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness to make the assault rifle more effective at range. Then, the 14″ Carbine Shroud barrel continues to improve your bullet velocity and recoil control to enable you to let off some powerful shots with little recoil. By combining the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel and the Sakin ZX Grip, aiming stability and recoil control will be maximized, leaving you with an extremely accurate weapon. Lastly, the Aim OP-V4 will allow you to take advantage of the improved accuracy and recoil control and see you eliminate squads with precision.

As soon as you’ve built your class, you can take a look at the weapon tuning mechanic in the gunsmith. Here, you’ll be able to make some extra tweaks to your attachments and gain more of your preferred characteristics and refine the class according to your play style. Along with your M16 class in Warzone 2, you should use a gun that is ready to take on close-quarter fights. So far, the fast-firing Fennec is proving to be a solid choice.