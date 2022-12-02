Call of Duty: Warzone Fan Recreating Verdansk Inside Minecraft

Lamenting the loss of the Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk map, one Minecraft fan has recreated iconic locations from the battle royale zone to continue to explore significant points of interest at their leisure. Al Mazrah was introduced with the release of Warzone 2 and while Call of Duty: Warzone fans can continue to play the Pacific Caldera version of the game, Verdansk playlists are no longer available which left this Minecraft player with few alternatives.





Reddit user Miffydsi recently shared several Minecraft screenshots of their massive version of Call of Duty: Warzone‘s Verdansk which included key POIs and was made in creative mode. The new map Al Mazrah has brought tons of unique POIs for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans to explore like Al Shamman Cemetery, Mawizeh Marshlands, and Zarqwa Hydroelectric, but many fans of the original Warzone experience miss classics such as Atlas Superstore, Zordaya Prison Complex, and Verdansk Hospital. Celebrating the latter locations, Miffydsi’s Minecraft map gives Call of Duty: Warzone fans an idea of what Verdansk would look like with a Mojang art style.

Miffydsi has confirmed that they’re continuing to work on the Minecraft project in order to reflect the Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk map even more effectively, but it already has many buildings cluttering the landscape, some of which are named POIs. Some of the key areas from Verdansk that are highlighted in this Minecraft creation are Atlas Superstore, the City of Verdansk Port, Verdansk Airport, the Hospital, and the central stadium which is portrayed in two screenshots due to how large it is. Beyond the memorable monuments that share several similarities with their Call of Duty: Warzone counterparts, the zone also has things that players would find in Verdansk like fountains, hedges, trees, and other types of clutter that fill free space between.

The release of Call of Duty: Warzone back in 2020 came with the Verdansk map, and because it was the original map, many players like Miffydsi remain loyal to it above the Caldera and Al Mazrah. On top of the materials that this Minecraft player has already used to reflect the various colors of Verdansk, there are a number of mods that may help them mimic the Activision Blizzard battle royale even more successfully.

Responding to a fan that suggested adding a weapon mod and turning the map into a Minecraft battle royale like the old Hunger Games mode, Miffydsi stated that they plan to host an event on their seed in the future. Because Miffydsi continues to recreate Call of Duty: Warzone‘s Verdansk through Minecraft creative, it’s currently unclear when fans of the blocky version of the map will be able to explore it like Miffydsi already has.

