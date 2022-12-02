Canceled Netflix Shows 2022 and Shows at Risk of Cancelation

2022 has seen well over 40 Netflix Original series publicly canceled, and quite a few are at risk of being canceled or ghost-canceled. Here’s every canceled Netflix Original series in 2022 so far.

The numbers show that Netflix isn’t as cancelation happy as some would allude to. They’re in line with many of their competitors.

2021 was a big year for Netflix cancelations, with titles like Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, and Dash & Lily all getting canceled.

There are also plenty of shows ending in 2022, such as Ozark, Grace and Frankie, Dead to Me, and Family Reunion. We’re not going to include those in this list as we believe cancelations and final season orders are fundamentally different.

Netflix Animation Cancelations

Following Netflix’s Q1 results, several animated projects were announced to be canceled. These include cancelations on projects that were already out in the wild and some that were in development.

Among the canceled titles includes:

List of Canceled Netflix Shows in 2022

The Midnight Club

Canceled at Netflix: December 2022

The first Mike Flanagan series designed to have a second season won’t be getting one. After a weak start and a massive drop in viewership between weeks 2 and 3, The Midnight Club won’t return for a season 2.

The cancelation also coincides with the fact that Flanagan has taken his overall deal away from Netflix over to Prime Video.

Unsuspicious / Only for Love

Canceled at Netflix: November 2022

Two Brazillian Netflix Original series were confirmed to be canceled by oglobo in November 2022.

Unsuspicious is a comedy series that debuted in August 2022 and ran for 9 episodes whereas Only for Love was the musical drama that debuted in September 2022.

The Imperfects

Canceled at Netflix: November 2022

With a very limited marketing window, the writing was probably on the wall for The Imperfect early on, following its addition to Netflix in early September 2022.

Two months after its release, the show was officially canceled by Netflix.

Partner Track

Canceled at Netflix: November 2022

The legal drama based on the Helen Wan novel failed to secure a second season at Netflix despite the head of drama at the company expecting big things to come.

It was one of the worst-performing debut shows in the top 10s of the year and, sadly, won’t be returning for future seasons.

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 3)

Canceled at Netflix: November 2022

At the start of November, the showrunner of the teen fantasy series sadly unveiled the news that the show would not be returning despite relatively strong performance compared to other Netflix shows that got renewed for a third season.

In an Instagram post, Brian J Young posted:

“This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did.”

Maldivas

Canceled at Netflix: October 2022

This Brazillian comedy series premiered on Netflix in the summer of 2022 and was created by Natalia Klein.

Sadly, top 10s reveal the show didn’t really catch fire in Brazil or anywhere else in the world for that matter on October 25th, a local Brazillian site reported that the cast had been told the show would not be continuing.

Love is Blind: Japan

Canceled at Netflix: October 2022

One of the numerous local-language spinoffs to Netflix reality shows was the Japanese Love is Blind entry which got a splashy season 2 renewal (Netflix Tudum covered it). Still, new reporting suggests that Netflix has pulled the plug.

According to CinemaToday, the series would no longer be moving forward.

Grendel

Canceled at Netflix: September 2022

First announced in late 2021, Netflix was supposed to be adapting the Dark Horse Comics title and while they did complete filming, the project was scrapped midway through post-production.

The series was going to star Abubakr Ali, Jaime Ray Newman, Julian Black Antelope and Madeline Zima.

Resident Evil

Canceled at Netflix: August 2022

Reviews out of the gate for Resident Evil weren’t good. Many complained about how the show turned the classic horror franchise into a teen drama, which meant enough people didn’t finish the show to justify renewing for another entry.

Stats for the show ultimately proved fatal for the Netflix adaptation.

First Kill

Canceled at Netflix: August 2022

Netflix’s new vampire LGBTQ series got off to a good start but things quickly went downhill according to statistics like top 10 hourly figures and completion data, meaning that after two months, it was quietly canceled.

Despite dropping off in popularity, the show acquired a passionate group of fans on social media who are trying to get the show renewed elsewhere.

Q-Force

Canceled at Netflix: Unclear but first announced in June 2022

The controversial LGBTQ-driven animated series Q-Force dropped in September 2021 to a whimper which meant that the show wasn’t given a second season pickup but instead quietly canceled behind the scenes. Its cancelation was eventually revealed on a podcast.

The Chair

Canceled at Netflix: Unclear

Officially we’re yet to hear about the future of The Chair but by most accounts and based purely on performance, we can pretty much safely assume the show will not be returning.

We believe it’s not returning because Sandra Oh, the main star of the show, spoke to Variety in early 2022, saying that she guesses it’s “not happening”.

Adventure Beast

Canceled at Netflix: June 2022

We exclusively reported the fact that Adventure Beast is “unlikely” to return to Netflix according to one of the producers on the project. You’d be forgiven if you hadn’t even noticed the animated series added to Netflix in late 2021 but despite good reviews, the show is not expected to return.

The Midnight Gospel

Canceled at Netflix: June 2022

Created by Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell, this experimental adult-animated series involved you taking trips into trippy worlds within the show’s universe simulator. It was left-field and as a result, perhaps didn’t achieve the broadest audience required to justify a second season.

Standing Up

Canceled at Netflix: May 2022

The French series Standing Up comes from Fanny Herrero, best known for bringing to Netflix the beloved Call My Agent! series. Sadly, despite plans for a second season, there won’t be one on Netflix.

Feria: The Darkest Light

Canceled: May 2022

The Spanish language horror series Feria: The Darkest Light debuted on Netflix in January 2022, and just a few months later, espinof confirmed that the series did not meet expectations and has, therefore, been canceled.

Raising Dion

Canceled: April 2022

First premiering in October 2019, it took the show over 2 and a half years for the follow-up season to arrive on Netflix, and sadly, it didn’t perform well enough to justify a third season.

Space Force

Canceled: April 2022

The writing was perhaps on the wall for Space Force even before the second season was released on Netflix. The show faced big budget cuts and a move to Vancouver, hoping to bring the costs down.

Sadly, the show didn’t perform to Netflix’s expectations according to top 10 data meaning that the plug was pulled at the end of April.

Pretty Smart

Canceled: April 2022

First premiering back in October 2021, Pretty Smart struggled to get into the mainstream (a recurring problem for multi-cam sitcoms on Netflix) and was eventually announced to be canceled on April 27th alongside the news that Emily Osment would now be a full-timer on Young Sheldon.

On the Verge

Canceled: April 2022

This Netflix co-production with France’s Canal+ quietly dropped onto Netflix in September 2021. Sadly, the show failed to make much of an impact despite starring Elisabeth Shue.

The show was quietly canceled and if it weren’t for a reply to an Instagram comment, we wouldn’t have even known it had been canned.

Alien TV

Canceled: Unclear – reported in April 2022

Running for two seasons on Netflix is the Australian-produced kids series focusing on alien reporters Ixbee, Pixbee, and Squee.

We learned that the show isn’t set to return for future episodes in early 2022. However, the creators of the show were keen to stress that the door is open for future episodes down the road.

Diablero

Canceled: March 2022 (although likely canceled a while ago)

The Mexican series Diablero ran for two seasons on Netflix with the most recent season landing in 2022. Sadly, we learned exclusively that it will not be returning for a third season on Netflix, rendering it canceled.

Archive 81

Canceled: March 24th

One of the first major debuts shows on Netflix in 2022 was Archive 81, a new horror series based on a podcast series of the same name.

While the show did top Netflix’s top 10s, there’s evidence that viewership dropoff between episodes could’ve been the reason for the early demise of Archive 81.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Canceled: March 11th

First debuting in October 2020, The Baby-Sitters Club came from Rachel Shukert and eventually went on to run for two seasons on Netflix but won’t return for a third.

In a statement to Deadline, Frank Smith from Walden Media said:

“We are incredibly grateful for Netflix’s vision and support in bringing the world of The Babysitters Club to life. Though we are saddened the series has come to an end, we look forward to future opportunities to share the legacy of Ann M Martin’s beloved work with new audiences.”

No reason was given for the cancelation but low viewership likely was the reason.

Gentefied

Canceled: January 13th

After arguably defying the odds to get to a second season, Gentefied failed to get renewed for a third season, with the cancelation news coming in early January 2022.

While it did break into the Netflix TV top 10s in the US, it only did so for 9 days before dropping out.

The comedy series told the story of three Latino cousins trying to keep their grandfather’s dream alive by keeping their taco show afloat in a fast-changing neighborhood.

Cooking with Paris

Canceled: January 17th

Although the bigger question is why was it given a series in the first place, it turns out there wasn’t a strong enough audience for Paris Hilton’s cooking show to justify a second season.

Deadline reports that Netflix has opted to not renew Cooking with Paris for a second season despite the show appearing in the top 10s in Australia for 5 days and in Canada for a single day. It did not appear in the US top 10s.

The show featured the media personality cooking simple recipes in her lavish kitchen alongside celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, and Lele Pons.

The series has a 5.3 on IMDb with a 34 on Metacritic.

Another Life (Season 3)

Canceled: February 21st

It was never a matter of if, and only a matter of when it was confirmed that Netflix had canceled Another Life.

We can assume the series had been dropped by Netflix as early as December 2021, thanks to a tweet from Katie Sackhoff that heavily hinted at the show’s fate.

Despite its own loyal fan following it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Another Life was canceled. The series failed to impress fans and critics alike and simply didn’t have an audience large enough for Netflix to invest more money.

Shows at Risk of Cancelation in 2022

Netflix leaves many of its shows on hiatus, meaning there’s no word on whether we’ll be getting future seasons. In these cases, we label them at risk of cancelation (or have been ghost-canceled).

Ares (Season 2)

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 2)

Battle Kitty (Season 2)

Black Summer (Season 3)

Blockbuster (Season 2)

Brews Brothers (Season 2)

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 2)

Farzar (Season 2)

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 2)

Hard Cell (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2)

Huge in France (Season 2)

Hype House (Season 2)

In From the Cold (Season 2)

It’s Bruno! (Season 2)

Jiva!

Living with Yourself (Season 2)

Master of None (Season 4)

Medical Police (Season 2)

Murderville (Season 2)

Neo Yokio

Partner Track (Season 2)

Ratched (Season 2)

Russian Doll (Season 3)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 2)

Scaredy Cats (Season 2)

Sneakerheads (Season 2)

Super Crooks (Season 2)

Super PupZ (Season 2)

The Chestnut Man (Season 2)

The Guardians of Justice (Season 2)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Season 2)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 2)

The Imperfects (Season 2)

The Last Bus (Season 2)

The Letter for the King (Season 2)

The Politician (Season 3)

The Sound of Magic (Season 2)

Uncoupled (Season 2)

Warrior Nun (Season 3)

Wu Assassins (Season 2)

We’ll keep this post updated throughout the year with all the major cancelations that Netflix announces.

What’s been your most disappointing Netflix cancelation of 2022? Let us know in the comments below.