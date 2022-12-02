Carol Vorderman forced to miss This Morning after falling ill

Carol Vorderman took to social media and revealed she has succumbed to the flu and has been stuck in bed this week. The Countdown legend shared a candid video wearing a dressing gown while in her bed.

The 61-year-old revealed she is feeling as “rough as a bear” after the broadcaster explained she would not be appearing on This Morning today.

In view of her 499,500 followers, Carol tweeted: “Four days into the flu thing…..not brushed my hair for 4 days and coughing like a good ‘un. Rough as a bear’s… Sorry I won’t be on @thismorning…sending love to the fam. And thank you for all your lovely messages. You’re tops x.”

In the short video, the Countdown legend began coughing as she went makeup free.

She began: “Well… I’m four days into the flu thing. Oh god I feel rough… er and look it.

READ MORE: Helen Skelton’s ‘revenge’ selling her and ex-husband’s wedding gifts