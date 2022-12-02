Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly’s appearance distracts Strictly

Musicals Week kicked off with a bang on Friday with a special medley routine performed by the professional dancers and a host of special guest singers. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman then introduced the remaining couples in the usual fashion but Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left distracted by their dazzling outfits.
Tess was sporting a bright yellow halter neck midi dress with court high heels while Claudia wore a sparkly pink and black pattered trouser suit.
@KirstyAPalmer tweeted: “And it seems that Anton is the only one not to have offended wardrobe this week. What on earth are Tess and Claudia wearing? #Strictly.”
@rhyssuxx remarked: “Claudia & Tess’s outfits get worse every week #strictly.”
“What musical have Tess and Claudia come as tonight?! #Strictly,” @KingOfSunshine questioned.
Finally, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu performed a Foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon.
Ahead of Friday’s live show, Kym was the odds-on favourite to be eliminated from Strictly this weekend.
Bookmakers Ladbrokes made the Coronation Street star just 4/11 to exit while Fleur was closely behind at 7/2 and Molly was in third position at 4/1.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Punters seem to think Kym’s time on the Strictly dancefloor will be coming to an end this weekend, with the former Corrie star our clear favourite for the boot.”
