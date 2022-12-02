Community: Wheelchair Tennis Association raises $51,994 for the

The Baton Rouge Wheelchair Tennis Association announced at its board dinner on Nov. 16 that it raised a record $51,994 to help support the 2023 Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament, to be held at the Paula G. Manship YMCA in Baton Rouge in March.

Members of BRWTA raised the funds through the annual Edward Jones Investments/Tex Morris “Hallowheel” charity tennis and pickleball tournament Oct. 28-30 at BREC’s Highland Park Tennis Center. The previous Hallowheel fundraising record was $36,556, raised last year.

The 2022 Hallowheel tournament attracted more than 500 players from the Baton Rouge area and several other states who competed in tennis and pickleball. Hallowheel also included a separate “Up-Down” tennis draw in which wheelchair players from Louisiana and Mississippi were paired with nonwheelchair players for doubles competition. Hallowheel’s weekend of events also included an adapted and wheelchair tennis carnival to introduce tennis to children and adults with developmental disabilities.

Since 2015, the Hallowheel tournament has raised $175,000 for the Cajun Classic.

The Hallowheel charity tennis tournament was created in 2015 by Emily Greene and Rusty Jabour, who co-chair the tennis tournament. Tex and Cindy Morris co-chair the pickleball competition, which became part of Hallowheel in 2017.

Lagniappe Woman’s Club welcomes guest speaker

Anne Richey, CFO of the Iris House Domestic Violence Shelter, spoke to the GFWC Lagniappe Woman’s Club meeting at Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Nov. 4.

Richey described the shelter’s expanded facilities and explained the services provided by the organization.

Members assembled candy-filled spirit sticks for a fourth grade teacher to use for rewards and incentives in her classroom at Cohn Elementary School.

Hostesses for the meeting were Pat Quartararo and Lynn Gilmore.