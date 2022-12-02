‘Consistently sexy’ Princess Charlene has ‘never worn a bad

Princess Charlene’s chic and sophisticated style has often been compared to Meghan Markle and Princess Diana, and Claire explained whether or not Charlene takes inspiration from either royal.

Claire explained: “Charlene certainly emulates so much of Princess Diana’s style. Yet, she is definitely a style icon in her own right.

“In the 11 years since she’s been a Princess, Charlene has never worn a bad outfit. She knows her own style and nails it every time.”

Just recently on November 16, the royal Princess wore a gorgeous maxi dress from her favourite brand, Akris, to distribute Christmas gifts outside the Palace of Monaco.