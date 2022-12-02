Cramer’s lightning round: Let Extreme Networks cool off a little

Paramount Group Inc: “It is very inexpensive, but at the same time, I don’t like office real estate. So, I am torn on it.”
Uranium Energy Corp: “There are no consistent brands right now in this country for nuclear power. It has too many enemies.”
Extreme Networks Inc: “I think it’s a very good networking company. … Let it cool off a little, and then you can do some buying.”
Super Micro Computer Inc: “It seems too good to be true, which means we have to … figure out exactly what that company does.”
Nvidia Corp: “I think [their inventory buildup] goes through and is done and is flushed by the first weeks of January, and will be in better shape.”
Barrick Gold Corp: “It’s got a good yield, but the problem is, is that the dollar’s got to get weaker. And in that case, if the chart is good, you can be a buyer.”
Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.
