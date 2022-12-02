Cruise guest shares ‘biggest lesson yet’ after booking mistake





The guest warned other passengers to check who else would be travelling on their cruise. They said they had made the mistake of booking with a large group.

The guest wrote on Reddit: “Search your cruise ship and date and look for large group blocks. “We have had two very bad experiences with large groups being onboard. We would have never booked for those dates if we had known. “Several areas were closed and restaurant menus were changed to accommodate groups without disclosing prior to booking. Our biggest lesson yet!” If a cruise line has a large group booked on for a themed cruise or another special event, they may close some areas. READ MORE: ‘Packed to the gills’ Cruise passengers slammed by other tourists

A themed cruise is when a group of passengers book on the ship to celebrate a tv show, film or another special interest. This might mean that other guests may not be able to access some areas but they can ask the cruise line before booking. Another guest shared their top tip for passengers saying: “The biggest thing I learned is to be open about what you like and ask if you think of something you would prefer. “Especially true in all regards of dining and modified dishes or snacks. But also to get a special brand of liquor they don’t have at a specific bar you plan on visiting regularly or anything that is missing in the room. DON’T MISS

A guest added: “Budget for your onboard expenses. I am bad at budgeting, but no matter how hard we try to be ‘good’, that bill at the end of the cruise is painful.” Some passengers may prefer to book an all-inclusive cruise so they aren’t surprised at the end of the voyage. A drinks deal will help guests keep track of their spending and avoid a shocking bill when they come to check out. On some cruise lines, passengers may be able to keep track of their onboard spending on the ship’s app.