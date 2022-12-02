Dan Severn Talks In-Ring Future, Relationship With Triple H,

You were with the early days of UFC … Do you like where that UFC is headed under Dana White? Do you like the current UFC, or what do you think of the way that UFC is presented?

On a good note, I mean, there were a lot of hurdles that the UFC had to undergo, especially in the beginning, because there was a lot of political backlash. So the “no holds barred” era that I started with, there was basically only two rules: no bitting, no eye-gouging. That’s the only two rules that they had. And even then, those were not grounds for disqualification because there actually was — I witnessed the match where one gentleman eye-gouged the other gentleman … to where eventually he did lose eyesight in the eye and was wearing a patch.

So do you think it’s better now with more restrictions in the way it’s presented? Or do you wish there was a little bit more of the kind of looseness, I guess?

Well I look at there, I know that the people, they love the aspect of a tournament because how many — first off, how many men or women, because you got women that are now competing, how many men or women can survive three matches in a night?

They don’t do that anymore.

Yeah, you might win a match, but you might have broke your hand. You might have took too many cuts, broke your nose, a few of the things where you’re not capable of going out. And that was a couple of things that started happening early on that there weren’t substitutes to put in. And even then, it’s not fair if you’ve been sitting on the sideline, and these other guys went through two matches and now you come in fresh for the last final match. How is that a fair match? It’s not a fair match because you’ve already survived. You did two matches previously and now you got a newbie coming in into the finals …

So do you like that? Do you like it better when it was just crazy like that?

No.

Because now it’s all very structured. It’s a sport now.

I like, again, if you simply just watch the viewers, when the viewers watch that tournament format, you could be a nobody in the beginning, but three matches later you’re a somebody, because you’re a war dog.

Ken Shamrock, you and Shamrock are both guys that kind of obviously benefited —

Lot of times people will bring up a Ken Shamrock name, stuff like that. And again, it’s not that I’m trying to be mean to Ken. There’s a big difference between a Ken Shamrock and a Dan Severn.

Okay.

I’m lifetime, chemical free.