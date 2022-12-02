Categories
David Beckham looks dapper at Prince William’s Earthshot Prize


David Beckham, 47, attended The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday evening.

The football ace looked dapper in a black tuxedo over a white shirt with a matching pocket square. Becks completed the look with a black bow tie and wore a pair of smart black shoes.

David will be presenting one of the five awards at Prince William’s awards ceremony for his environmental prize.

In each category, the winner will receive £1 million to develop their project.

The high-profile event wraps up a three-day trip to the US for the Prince and Princess of Wales.



