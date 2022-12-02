Destiny 2’s Season 19 Artifact Will Make Solo Legend Lost Sector

Like previous seasons of Destiny 2, Season 19 will introduce a new Seasonal Artifact for players to experiment with. Seasonal Artifacts are useful for the boost in power that they provide to players, but the real benefits come from the selection of unlockable perks that can be used in tandem with specific subclass builds to create devastating builds and a number of anti-Champion mods that come in handy for higher-level PvE activities.
For the next season, Bungie says that the Seasonal Artifact will focus on the Stasis subclass and will feature some experimental mods that don’t follow the usual formula. Next season will also see some tweaks to the Stasis subclass, so this artifact will come at a time when Bungie wants more players to experiment with a subclass that has largely been left aside in favor of the overhauled Solar, Void, and Arc skillsets.