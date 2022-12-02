Did Hariprriya just confirm her relationship with Vasishta Simha?

Hariprriya and Vasishta Simha have been pulling a few tricks on their fans and how! The two actors have been making the news for a few days for their rumoured relationship with many reports suggesting that they plan on tying the knot in 2023, following an engagement ceremony which is to be held in the month of December.

Although the couple hasn’t confirmed the status of their relationship, both of them have chosen to make things fun and left a several a few not-so-subtle hints for the amusement of their many ardent fans – from intimate dance reels to Vasishta making a stealthy appearance in Harippriya’s nose piercing video, the trail of clues has been an interesting one, to say the least.

In his recent post, Vasishta N. Simha shared a video of the two dancing and wrote, “Wishing you the bestest of everything partnerrrr. May you be blessed with abundant happiness and love.. thank you for being YOU…” Hariprriya had responded to this with ‘Thankyou Partnerrr.'”

Well, it looks like the “games” have been officially called off as Harippriya makes a rather striking announcement regarding her relationship status. The actress took to social media a short while ago to share an image of a baby lion or ‘Simha’ carrying a little girl in his arms. “Darling, I feel like a baby when in your arms,” read the quote and although Hariprriya does not make it entirely obvious with her post, netizens were smart enough to pick up what she meant to say. Congratulatory messages followed right on cue with everyone wishing the new couple in town on the special announcement.