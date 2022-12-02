Did you know you can recycle tennis balls in bins around Ann

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor and Recycle Ann Arbor have partnered for the past six years to help residents recycle their old tennis balls.

The city collects the tennis balls and sends them to RecycleBalls where they are repurposed into recreational surfaces like tennis courts.

Tennis ball recycling bins can be found at the following locations:

Buhr Park Court

Burns Park Court

West Park Court

Veterans Memorial Park

Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation wants to hear from community members which parks they think should get a new recycling bin. Email your suggestions to adopt-a-park@a2gov.org.

Since launching the effort in 2016, more than 10,000 tennis balls have been recycled from parks around the city.