Dog expert says pets can tell when you’re having an affair

A leading dog behaviourist has revealed dogs can tell when you’re having an affair. Anna Webb revealed how a dog can “read” a human through their facial expressions, eye contact and body postures.

The pandemic pet boom saw dog ownership skyrocket – 3.2 million people acquired a pet in 2020, with over 12 million dogs now in homes across the UK.

The UK’s biggest dating site for marital affairs has estimated over 30 percent of its one million strong membership owns a dog.

In a recent poll conducted by IllicitEncounters.com, out of 2,000 members, 60 percent revealed dog walks had replaced more traditional affair rendezvous as daters cut back on costs.

A further 41 percent confessed to meeting their lovers in their own homes, instead of a hotel to save money.

The change in dating behaviour means increased exposure to more personal aspects of daters lives, including their dogs – and canine owners are now fearful of their pooch sniffing out their extramarital antics.

