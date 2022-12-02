Dr Disrespect Finally Reveals He Was Banned From Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect is seriously not having a good time with Call of Duty. It’s not that he’s not liking Warzone 2. In fact, he’s been highly active in the battle royale ever since it launched worldwide last month. What’s annoying him is the tussle that’s probably going on between him and the franchise makers themselves.

At least that seems to be the case, according to Dr Disrespect himself. Recently, he revealed that he was banned for a duration of a week from Call of Duty Warzone 2. Initially, he mentioned that it happened due to him spamming proximity chat. But now the Two Time has actually provided the main cause for why he faced a ban in the first place.

Dr Disrespect was banned from Call of Duty Warzone because of saying a bad word in proximity chat

In the last week of November, the former Twitch streamer and YouTuber Herschel Beahm IV had revealed about getting a ban from the CoD team. Moreover, he had mentioned during a livestream that the seven-day ban was handed to him for spamming the proximity chat feature.

However, streamer Jake Lucky recently took to Twitter to actually share a crucial update regarding the ongoing ban. He posted a tweet while sharing a clip from Dr Disrespect‘s one of the newest livestream sessions. In this video, the Doc is clearly seen mentioning the actual reason for why he received the ban in Call of Duty Warzone 2.

“Dr Disrespect revealed he had an account banned for 7 days in CoD MW2 for saying “P**sy” in proximity chat” read the tweet by Jake Lucky. Have a look at it below:

Talking about the video, then Dr Disrespect himself can be seen mentioning the exact same reason. “It wasn’t the p**sy one, was it?” he said while reading a comment during his livestream. “Yes, it was. Actually. Underneath high rise, that whole scene? That was the one.”

Simply put, the developing team suspended him from playing the battle royale because he used an extremely offensive word according to them. However, it’s quite strange to witness such a situation since many of the other players also keep using more harsh words, especially when interacting through the proximity chat in Warzone 2.

Activision‘s Call of Duty Warzone 2 is now available as a free-to-play title across the globe. Players can enjoy it on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. What are your thoughts on the Doc’s ban and the reason behind it? Let us know in the comments.

