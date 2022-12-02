Dr Disrespect Reveals Why He Was Banned from Call of Duty:

Dr Disrespect reveals the specific reason why one of his accounts was banned from the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 battle royale.

Popular YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has revealed the specific reason why Activision banned one of his accounts from playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for seven days. Dr Disrespect has been playing Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on stream regularly since the game launched in November, creating entertaining content and offering his opinions on how updates could improve the overall experience.





Unfortunately for the streamer’s fans, Dr Disrespect received a week-long ban from Call of Duty: Warzone 2. At the time, all fans knew was that the ban was due to how Disrespect was utilizing the game’s acclaimed proximity chat feature. However, in a more recent stream, Disrespect gave further insight into the matter, revealing exactly why his account was hit with a seven-day ban from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

According to Dr Disrespect, who was streaming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with an alternate account, his other account was banned from the game because he used the word “p**sy” while in the game’s proximity chat feature. Disrespect posited the theory that Activision was looking to “make an example” out of him with the ban, and argued that he has seen “way f***ing worse” in the game. Neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have commented on the ban, so all we can go by at this point is Dr Disrespect’s explanation of what happened.

This is not the first time that a Dr Disrespect ban has made headlines. Twitch banned Dr Disrespect from the platform in 2020 in what proved to be a hugely controversial move. To this date, no official reason has been given as to why Twitch banned Dr Disrespect. The dispute between Disrespect and Twitch was eventually resolved in court earlier this year, but finer details of the matter still have yet to be revealed to the public.

Dr Disrespect’s ban from Call of Duty: Warzone 2 didn’t really do much to stop him from streaming the game, which may also underline an issue with the game’s ban system in general, regardless if one feels Disrespect’s ban was justified or not. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a problem with hackers who employ various cheats to give themselves an unfair advantage in the game, and it seems like it will be fairly easy for anyone banned to find a way to hop back into the battle royale.

Improvements could be made to the ban system, and they could come in future updates. There are big plans to support Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with updates for months, if not years, to come, so fans should have plenty to look forward to.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

