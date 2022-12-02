EastEnders spoilers: Alfie Moon hurt as Kat issues threat over

EastEnders’ Alfie Moon (played by Shane Ritchie) is crushed when his former love Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) threatens him where it hurts. The hapless barman is looking to raise the spirits of Albert Square with a pantomime on the BBC show. However, Kat does not want their children involved in the production.

Alfie tries to encapsulate the spirit of the famous character Buddy the Elf in upcoming episodes of the soap.

Official spoilers show Alfie drumming up support from the community so he can direct a stage show for the Walford locals.

As always, he tries to enlist some of the more susceptible members of the area to get involved.

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) is never too far away from assisting in someone’s venture and he lends Alfie a hand.

Read More: Strictly’s Hamza Yassin faces finale blow as expert spots habit