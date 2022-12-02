Ed Sheeran Named The UK’s Most Streamed Christmas No 1 – Dig!

Back

02 December 2022

Photo: Matt Crossick/Empics/Alamy Live News

Ed Sheeran has topped a new chart of the UK’s most streamed Christmas No 1 singles. Ed’s 2017 single Perfect has been streamed more than any other UK Christmas No 1, according to the Official Charts Company. Sheeran’s song has beaten classics by Rage Against The Machine, Pink Floyd, Pet Shop Boys, The Beatles and Queen to the top spot.

The chart will be unveiled by DJ Steve Wright between 4-7pm on BBC Radio 2 on Christmas Day. The chart can also be heard on BBC Sounds here.

The new streaming Top 40 has been compiled based on the number of times each song has been streamed, all year round, since records began.

Steve Wright says, “Who would have thought we’d be crowning Ed Sheeran’s Perfect as the Most Streamed Christmas Number 1 of all time? It’s a brilliant song, but I was sure Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody would take the title. I would never have guessed that Perfect has been streamed almost twice as many times as Freddie and the boys’ classic 1975 hit!

“And I didn’t expect Shakin’ Stevens would be ahead of Band Aid either. It just goes to show how fascinating it is to delve into a list like this. Listen on BBC Sounds now or tune into the show on Radio 2 this Christmas Day. It’s the ultimate chart to mark the holiday season!”

Martin Talbot, Official Charts Chief Executive, adds, “We are delighted to have partnered with Radio 2 to create what will be the ultimate showcase of the nation’s favourite Official Christmas Number 1s – even if some of them are not particularly Christmassy! Lists like this are a fascinating reminder that the great British public know what they like, even if their choices are not always the most predictable.”

The UK’s Official Top 40 most-streamed Christmas Number 1s

1 Perfect, Ed Sheeran 2017

2 Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen 1975 & 1991

3 Rockabye, Clean Bandit 2016

4 Merry Christmas Everyone, Shakin’ Stevens 1985

5 Do They Know It’s Christmas?, Band Aid 1984

6 Merry Xmas Everybody, Slade 1973

7 Don’t You Want Me, Human League 1981

8 I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston 1992

9 Killing In The Name, Rage Against The Machine 2009

10 Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord, Boney M 1978

11 Stay Another Day, East 17 1994

12 Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2), Pink Floyd 1979

13 Lonely This Christmas, Mud 1974

14 Hallelujah, Alexandra Burke 2008

15 Mistletoe And Wine, Cliff Richard 1988

16 Always On My Mind, Pet Shop Boys 1987

17 I Want To Hold Your Hand, Beatles 1963

18 Sound Of The Underground, Girls Aloud 2002

19 Mad World, Michael Andrews & Gary Jules 2003

20 2 Become 1, Spice Girls 1996

21 Something I Need, Ben Haenow 2014

22 Return To Sender, Elvis Presley 1962

23 When A Child Is Born (Soleado), Johnny Mathis 1976

24 These Are The Days Of Our Lives, Queen 1991

25 Earth Song, Michael Jackson 1995

26 Day Tripper, Beatles 1965

27 Green, Green Grass Of Home, Tom Jones 1966

28 A Moment Like This, Leona Lewis 2006

29 Hello, Goodbye, Beatles 1967

30 Reet Petite, Jackie Wilson 1986

31 We Can Work It Out, Beatles 1965

32 I Feel Fine, Beatles 1964

33 Somethin’ Stupid, Robbie Williams & Nicole Kidman 2001

34 That’s My Goal, Shayne Ward 2005

35 Seasons In The Sun, Westlife 1999

36 When We Collide, Matt Cardle 2010

37 Too Much, Spice Girls 1997

38 Goodbye, Spice Girls 1998

39 Only You, Flying Pickets 1983

40 Saviour’s Day, Cliff Richard 1990

