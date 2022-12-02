Elon Musk suspends Ye’s Twitter account after swastika post

Ye’s Twitter account was suspended again on Friday for violating the social media platform’s rules on “incitement to violence,” CEO Elon Musk said.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, appeared to post an image of a swastika, a symbol synonymous with the Nazis, inside a Star of David, a prominent symbol of Judaism.

Musk said he “tried his best” in response to Ye’s tweet, which can no longer be viewed. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Ye’s tweet came after he made antisemetic comments in an interview with the controversial radio host Alex Jones Thursday. Ye referred to “the Jewish media” and said he saw “good things about Hitler” in an hour-long conversation with the conspiracy theorist.

In October, Twitter locked Ye’s account for an unspecified amount of time following a string of antisemitic remarks which escalated into threatening and hateful comments about Jewish people. He returned to Twitter in November.

After his suspension in October, Ye agreed to buy conservative social media company Parler.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” he said in a statement released by Parler at the time. But on Thursday, Parler said its deal to be bought by Ye has been called off.