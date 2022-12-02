Entra Signs New Lease With Studieforbundet in Oslo, Norway

|
|Sales 2022
3 152 M
317 M
317 M
|Net income 2022
-184 M
-18,4 M
-18,4 M
|Net Debt 2022
40 645 M
4 081 M
4 081 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-103x
|Yield 2022
|3,94%
|Capitalization
19 051 M
1 913 M
1 913 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|18,9x
|EV / Sales 2023
|18,1x
|Nbr of Employees
|199
|Free-Float
|29,4%
Technical analysis trends ENTRA ASA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|104,60 NOK
|Average target price
|99,25 NOK
|Spread / Average Target
|-5,11%
