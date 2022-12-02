Evra revels in Suarez heartache on social media after Uruguay

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has sent fans wild with his social media activity in the wake of Luis Suarez’s emotional World Cup exit with Uruguay. The two players butted heads during their time in the Premier League and Evra was seemingly pleased to see his former foe sent packing in Qatar.

Uruguay were always going to be up against it on Friday after drawing their World Cup opener with South Korea and losing to Portugal. A first-half brace from Giorgian de Arrascaeta was enough to win them the game against Ghana, but South Korea’s unlikely victory against Portugal sent them crashing out by the finest of margins.

In the end, Uruguay failed to make the knockout stages in Qatar on goals scored, with Portugal and South Korea doing just enough to advance. Suarez, who had been substituted during the second half, was tearful on the bench as the final whistle confirmed his nation’s departure, in what is sure to be his final World Cup as a player.

Social media reaction was plentiful, and Evra made his feelings perfectly clear by ‘liking‘ a picture of Suarez sobbing on the bench in his Uruguay strip.

JUST IN: Spain vs Japan conspiracy theory raised with Germany out of World Cup