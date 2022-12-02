Experience holiday magic at Santa’s Enchanted Workshop

Through the elf door is the first step in an experience that will transport you to a magical holiday world. Inside this workshop, families are invited to meet someone very special and see just how Santa operates his North Pole workshop.

What You Need To Know Santa’s enchanted workshop came to Orlando from California

There are many different events to experience

Kids can meet with Santa for up to an hour

It’s all part of Santa’s Enchanted Workshop experience that is making its very first debut here in Orlando this year, but the experience itself started in a location all the way across the country. Brandon Lungren is the current owner of Santa’s Enchanted Workshop here in Orlando, however his in-laws originally opened the very first Santa’s workshop in Sacramento, Calif. eight years ago.

So after seeing the joy it brought to not just his children but all the families who journeyed to their Northern California workshop, Lungren and his wife brought it right here to the City Beautiful.

“My wife and I could finally realize our dream and bring it here, so it’s brand new to Orlando. It’s really been a work in the making for a few years, but we are so excited it’s finally here,” Lungren said.

Here, children will have time to not just meet Santa, but travel through his workshop full of color and Christmas cheer and experience several unique events. From milk and cookies, to decorating a Christmas tree, tinkering with Santa’s latest toys, and even creating snow!

These hour-long private sessions with Santa will give kids the chance to not only get in the Christmas spirit, but get a one of a kind experience, one that you can cherish all year long.

“It really brings it all home and allows you to have that ideal feeling of Christmas and all the magic, wonder and memories you had as a child of a nostalgic Christmas,” Lungren said.

Santa’s Enchanted Workshop experience is currently open for the holiday season, but the family says after the season is over they hope to make this experience one that is available year round.

To book the experience, you need to call ahead and select an available time. They are booking quickly so if you’re interested they ask that you reach out now!

For more information, just head to their website, https://www.santasenchantedworkshop.com